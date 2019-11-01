Wyatt Wegener, Algona
Wegener, who could be playing at a Division I school like Iowa next season, is a Swiss-Army knife of offensive ability. He is the Bulldog's leading receiver and rusher, with 24 total touchdowns on the season. His impressive marks of 15.5 yards per carry and 24.8 yards per catch spell trouble for CL/GLR.
If anyone is going to put up big numbers in the opening round, it will be Wegener.
