Thor Maakestad, Osage

The Green Devils' senior wide receiver bounced back after taking a scary hit in Osage's game against North Butler. Last week against Lake Mills, Maakestad exploded for 204 receiving yards, and five touchdowns. 

After his tremendous performance, Maakstad is now second in touchdowns among area wideouts, with nine, behind only Kody Kearns of Clear Lake.

With the Green Devils' battling for a district title and a postseason spot, expect Maakestad to put up a big performance against Aplington-Parkersburg. 

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments