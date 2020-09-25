Offensive Player to Watch

Carter Salz, St. Ansgar
Salz had his breakout game last week with a six touchdown performance against West Fork. The senior running back has proven to be a valuable red-zone option for the Saints, and is tied for the team lead with seven touchdowns on the year. Salz and fellow back Ryan Cole pace the Saints' potent offense and should be able to put up some good performances against North Butler this week.
