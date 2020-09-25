 Skip to main content
Offensive Player to Watch
Offensive Player to Watch

Carter Salz, St. Ansgar

Salz had his breakout game last week with a six touchdown performance against West Fork. The senior running back has proven to be a valuable red-zone option for the Saints, and is tied for the team lead with seven touchdowns on the year. Salz and fellow back Ryan Cole pace the Saints' potent offense and should be able to put up some good performances against North Butler this week. 

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz. 

