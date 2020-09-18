Offensive Player to Watch

Cole Kelly, West Hancock

- After an up-and-down first two weeks of the season, Kelly broke out in a big way last week against Bishop Garrigan. Kelly ran for 303 yards and four touchdowns against the Golden Bears, and this week, will look to further establish himself as the team's feature back against St. Edmond.

Kelly ran for over 1100 yards last season as the team's third running back, and will be a valuable weapon for the Eagles down the stretch while getting the majority of the snaps.

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.

