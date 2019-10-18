Jack Sievert, Saint Ansgar
As one of the most dominant offensive players in the state, Sievert has a chance to take control of any game he is a part of.
Sievert is eighth in the state in rushing yards, with 1,297 on the season, along with 26 touchdowns. His efforts have helped lead the Saints to a so-far undefeated season, and he is poised for a big day against Newman Catholic, which allowed 228 yards on the ground last week against Grundy Center.
Sievert averages 7.8 yards per carry, and 185 yards per game.
