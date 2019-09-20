Jaylen DeVries-Clear Lake
DeVries keeps climbing up the state leader boards with every performance. In last week's narrow win over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, DeVries passed for 218 yards, with two touchdowns and 15 completions.
DeVries ranks 10th in the state with 853 passing yards, and 12th overall with 10 touchdowns. He could be in for a big day as he goes up against a young Mason City defense that has allowed 20 touchdowns through the first three games.
