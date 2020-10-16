 Skip to main content
Offensive Player to Watch
Cole Kelly, West Hancock

Last week, Kelly got only five carries in the Eagles' 48-0 win over Manson-NW Webster. In the last game of the regular season, it was understandable for the Eagles to limit Kelly's workload. 

Now, expect Kelly to get plenty of carries, at least early in the game, in West Hancock's playoff-opening rematch against the Cougars. This one should be decided pretty early, but Kelly can still do damage on a limited snap count, as evidenced by his 94 yards and two touchdowns last week. 

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz. 

