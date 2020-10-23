Offensive Player to Watch

With 10 touchdown passes in the past two games, the Green Devils' senior quarterback seems to have finally mastered the playbook of head coach Torian Wolf.

The Green Devils will be playing at Columbus Catholic, in a rematch of the Sept. 11 game where the Sailors walloped Osage, 34-7. With revenge on the mind, Muller could be in for a big day. He threw for four interceptions last time against the Sailors, but has only one over his past four games.