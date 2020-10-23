 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Offensive Player to Watch
0 comments

Offensive Player to Watch

Colin Muller, Osage

With 10 touchdown passes in the past two games, the Green Devils' senior quarterback seems to have finally mastered the playbook of head coach Torian Wolf. 

The Green Devils will be playing at Columbus Catholic, in a rematch of the Sept. 11 game where the Sailors walloped Osage, 34-7. With revenge on the mind, Muller could be in for a big day. He threw for four interceptions last time against the Sailors, but has only one over his past four games. 

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News