Offensive Player to Watch

Ryan Cole, St. Ansgar
Cole is just 57 yards from breaking the 1,000 yard barrier for the second straight year, a feat that has been accomplished only five times in St. Ansgar history. He will be in for a challenge against the Lake Mills' defense, but if he gets rolling early in the game, he should be able to break that mark easily.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!