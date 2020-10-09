 Skip to main content
Offensive Player to Watch
Ryan Cole, St. Ansgar

Cole is just 57 yards from breaking the 1,000 yard barrier for the second straight year, a feat that has been accomplished only five times in St. Ansgar history. He will be in for a challenge against the Lake Mills' defense, but if he gets rolling early in the game, he should be able to break that mark easily. 

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz. 

