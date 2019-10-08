The Winnebago County Conservation Board announced the October dates for the Florence Trap Shooting Range.
The range is located ½ mile south of Highway 9, on 60th Avenue, between Thompson and Buffalo Center, and will be open on various dates throughout the summer.
October public shooting dates are Oct. 9 and 16. All dates are Wednesdays and shooting times will be from 5-7 p.m.
The cost to shoot at the range will be $3 for a round of 25 targets. All shooters will need to bring their own gun and ammunition, as well as their own eye and ear protection. All shooting will be supervised by certified range safety officers.
The public shooting schedule is subject to change, depending upon the weather conditions.
For more information about the Florence Trap Shooting Range contact the WCCB at the 641-565-3390 or WCCB Director Robert Schwartz at rschwartz@winnebagoccb.com.
