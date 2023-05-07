Nurses are the heart and soul of hospitals, clinics, schools, residential facilities, in-home care, and much more. Nurses educate, console, relate, comfort and endear themselves to patients and families. Nursing is a demanding profession that requires extraordinary skill and compassion.

That rings true even more in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, where nurses can find themselves on the front lines of a worldwide health crisis at a moment's notice.

These tireless professionals deserve every bit of recognition they will receive during National Nurses Week, which kicked off this week. Locally, the Globe Gazette took part in honoring the area’s own nurses with a contest, this special section and an awards event scheduled at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 11, at Columbia Club (formerly the Knights of Columbus), 551 S. Taft Ave.

The 2023 honorees are:

Brian Ayersman Community Health Center, Mason City

Sheri Boelman, Rehabilitation Center of Belmond

Barb Brosdahl, Good Shepherd Health Center

Kelly Brown, Country Meadow Place

Nicole Heifner, Iowa Specialty Hospital, Belmond and Clarion

Paula Kruger, Gabrielson Clinics for Women

Amy Luick, Iowa Specialty Hospital, Belmond

Tricia Polzin, Belmond Family Practice Clinic Pediatrics

Brittney Shafer, Iowa Specialty Hospitals and Clinics, Clarion

Pam Young, Mason City Clinic

Lisa Welper, Mason City Clinic

Ashley Wilkinson, Iowa Specialty Hospitals, Curries, Mason City

THANK YOU TO OUR SPONSORS

Presenting sponsor: Iowa Specialty Hospitals & Clinics

MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center

Community Health Center

Country Meadows Place

Good Shepherd Inc.

North Iowa Area Community College