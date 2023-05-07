Nurses are the heart and soul of hospitals, clinics, schools, residential facilities, in-home care, and much more. Nurses educate, console, relate, comfort and endear themselves to patients and families. Nursing is a demanding profession that requires extraordinary skill and compassion.
That rings true even more in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, where nurses can find themselves on the front lines of a worldwide health crisis at a moment's notice.
These tireless professionals deserve every bit of recognition they will receive during National Nurses Week, which kicked off this week. Locally, the Globe Gazette took part in honoring the area’s own nurses with a contest, this special section and an awards event scheduled at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 11, at Columbia Club (formerly the Knights of Columbus), 551 S. Taft Ave.
The 2023 honorees are:
People are also reading…
Brian Ayersman Community Health Center, Mason City
Sheri Boelman, Rehabilitation Center of Belmond
Barb Brosdahl, Good Shepherd Health Center
Kelly Brown, Country Meadow Place
Nicole Heifner, Iowa Specialty Hospital, Belmond and Clarion
Paula Kruger, Gabrielson Clinics for Women
Amy Luick, Iowa Specialty Hospital, Belmond
Tricia Polzin, Belmond Family Practice Clinic Pediatrics
Brittney Shafer, Iowa Specialty Hospitals and Clinics, Clarion
Pam Young, Mason City Clinic
Lisa Welper, Mason City Clinic
Ashley Wilkinson, Iowa Specialty Hospitals, Curries, Mason City
THANK YOU TO OUR SPONSORS
Presenting sponsor: Iowa Specialty Hospitals & Clinics
MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center
Community Health Center
Country Meadows Place
Good Shepherd Inc.
North Iowa Area Community College