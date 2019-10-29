Schools cringe at the peak of flu season. Not only can student attendance be affected, but teacher attendance can as well. Even more troubling is the shortage of substitute teachers when the need arises.
Many Iowa school districts, including Forest City and West Hancock Community Schools, have been faced with the problem of not enough substitute teachers on hand. To address this shortage, the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners has expanded who is eligible to substitute at the elementary, middle/junior high and high school level.
Substitute authorization allows an individual to substitute in any Iowa preschool-12th grade classroom. (Previously, substitute authorization holders could only sub in a middle or high school setting.) Eligible participants are people who already hold a bachelor’s degree from a regionally accredited institution or who have completed the paraeducator certification and are currently working as a paraeducator in a special education classroom.
All candidates must be at least 21 years of age and must successfully complete a DCI/FBI background check. In addition to getting the substitute authorization, candidates must also complete Mandatory Reporter (child/dependent abuse reporting) training.
Becoming a substitute teacher can be a great opportunity for retirees, those in between jobs or recent college graduates. You have the flexibility to choose your own hours and can receive up to $110 per day subbing.
Central Rivers Area Education Agency (AEA) is an educational partner of Osage Community Schools and is an approved provider of the substitute authorization program.
Authorization classes will be held in Clear Lake on November 14-16. Register using the Central Rivers AEA registration system at https://aealearning.truenorthlogic.com. (You will need to create a free account if you do not have one.) Once logged in, enter the course or section number into the search bar. (Substitute Authorization, Course #3405, Clear Lake Section #274029)
For more information, contact Lisa Downing, Central Rivers AEA Professional Learning Registrar at 319-268-7616.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.