November finish dates projected for new Willow Creek Crossing stores

Work is progressing on three new stores slated to open at Willow Creek Crossing Shopping Center -- Five Below, Old Navy and Ross Dress For Less. One store expects to open in December.

West Lakes P&S LLC. approached the City Council in May with a proposal to bring three nationally prominent retail stores to town, and a development agreement was approved in June.

Henkel Construction was awarded the contract to redevelop the space for the three retailers. Five Below will occupy 10,622 square feet of the former MC Sports, located between Maurices and The Buckle. Old Navy will occupy a 12,500-square-foot portion of the former Best Buy, and Ross Dress For Less will occupy the 22,000-square-foot building originally constructed for a proposed Marshalls department store.

“We’re finished with our part of Ross Dress For Less,” Henkel Construction Superintendent Justin Howland said. “We poured concrete for the loading ramp. Someone else will come in to do the fit up and build out the interior walls.”

He said his crew should be finished with the interior painting at Five Below by the end of this week and all work should be completed by Nov. 7. Howland said they are putting up the interior walls, running mechanical, electrical and plumbing lines, connecting to the sewer system and refinishing the exterior. They also will build shelving and install the awnings, canopies and signs. Howland said the discount retailer is expected to open in December.

At the Old Navy location, Howland’s crews installed new sewer lines, roughed-in plumbing and electrical in the interior walls and installed new electrical service. He said they are getting ready to work on the structural steel and stem walls necessary to construct the new store front.

“We’re closing in on that in November as well,” Howland said. “But they (Old Navy) will have their contractors finish the work.” He added that his crew will be back in the spring to put a new roof on the building and to install the top units needed for cooling. Howland said Old Navy typically opens new stores in the fall or spring, and a spring 2023 opening is anticipated in Mason City.

In earlier comments, City Administrator Aaron Burnett said, "I think people are really excited about them coming into the community, and rightfully so because it is a great step forward, and not to mention we're filling some vacant space that's being underutilized."