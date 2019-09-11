Ball in the House

The Clear Lake Area Concert Association will present a cappella quintet Ball in the House at 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 16 at the E.B. Stillman Auditorium.

Ball in the House is known for its energetic performances of well-known soul, R&B, and pop songs.

The show is the first of the 2019-2020 season.

Memberships for the entire Concert Association season are $45 for adults, $15 for students, and $95 for families, and will be available at the door or by calling 641-357-6518. Event tickets for non-members can be purchased at the door for $25.

The E.B. Stillman Auditorium is located at 1601 Third Ave. N., Clear Lake.

For additional information or details about upcoming shows, visit www.clearlakeconcerts.org

