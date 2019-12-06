Northwood-Kensett 48, North Union 30
The Northwood-Kensett wrestling squad pulled off a 48-30 victory on Thursday night over North Union. Only four varsity matches were actually contested, with the Vikings taking the win in all four.
Drew Wilder, Caden Schrage, Josiah Kliment and Brandon Varner all beat their opponent on all falls.
