Northwood-Kensett 69, Siouxland Christian 8

The Northwood-Kensett football team got a big win over Siouxland Christian on Friday, as the Vikings dominated en route to a 69-8 win. 

Quarterback Kael Julseth threw only two passes on the day, as the rushing game was the star of the show. Three running back ran for more than 70 yards, while junior TJ Whitelow came close, with 67, 

Sophomore kicker Logan Mayberry also had a great day, as he completed nine PATs, tied for 13th-most in Iowa eight-man football history.

The Vikings will next Friday, at home against Harris-Lake Park.

