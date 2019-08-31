Northwood-Kensett 69, Siouxland Christian 8
The Northwood-Kensett football team got a big win over Siouxland Christian on Friday, as the Vikings dominated en route to a 69-8 win.
Quarterback Kael Julseth threw only two passes on the day, as the rushing game was the star of the show. Three running back ran for more than 70 yards, while junior TJ Whitelow came close, with 67,
Sophomore kicker Logan Mayberry also had a great day, as he completed nine PATs, tied for 13th-most in Iowa eight-man football history.
The Vikings will next Friday, at home against Harris-Lake Park.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.