Northwood-Kensett 3, Rockford 1

The Northwood-Kensett volleyball team emerged from Tuesday's match with a four-set win over Rockford, as the Vikings improved their record to 2-3 on the season. 

Senior Natalie Cordle had a team-high 10 kills on 26 attack attempts, while senior Jaela Park had 16 assists, along with five aces. 

Rockford got off to a good start, winning the first set 27-25, but Northwood-Kensett controlled the remainder of the match by scores of 25-22, 25-16, and 25-14. 

The win broke a three-game losing streak for the Vikings. Their next match will be Saturday, at Central Springs. For Rockford, the loss broke a three-game winning streak. They will play Thursday, at Newman Catholic. 

