Northwood-Kensett 41, Dunkerton 0

The Northwood-Kensett football squad scored a decisive victory over Dunkerton on Friday, as the Vikings had two players rush for over 100 yards in a 41-0 win over Dunkerton. 

Junior Brandon Varner led the way for the Vikings on offense, running for 153 yards on 14 carries, and four touchdowns. Senior Caden Schrage took the ball nine times, and rushed for 117 yards and one touchdown. 

The win improves Northwood-Kensett to 2-1 on the season. The Vikings will play next Friday, at North Iowa. 

