Harris-Lake Park 35, Northwood-Kensett 10

Northwood-Kensett struggled to finish drives in a 35-10 loss to Harris-Lake Park in eight-man football on Friday.

The Vikings rushed for nearly 200 yards, including 112 by Brandon Varner, but found the end zone just once on a 38-run by Varner.

Logan Mayberry added a 28-yard field goal for N-K.

The Vikings (1-1) travel to Dunkerton on Friday.

