Harris-Lake Park 35, Northwood-Kensett 10
Northwood-Kensett struggled to finish drives in a 35-10 loss to Harris-Lake Park in eight-man football on Friday.
The Vikings rushed for nearly 200 yards, including 112 by Brandon Varner, but found the end zone just once on a 38-run by Varner.
Logan Mayberry added a 28-yard field goal for N-K.
The Vikings (1-1) travel to Dunkerton on Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.