Northwood-Kensett 40, North Iowa 0
The Northwood-Kensett football team crushed North Iowa 40-0 on Friday, as senior Caden Schrage ran the ball 19 times for 165 yards, and three touchdowns.
Running backs Kyle Nichols and Carter Severson also ran for scores, while senior Blake Hagen caught a touchdown pass from junior quarterback Kael Julseth. The win was the second straight shutout victory for the Vikings, who beat Dunkerton last week, 41-0.
The Vikings will host Riceville this Friday. With the loss, North Iowa fell to 1-3 on the season. The Bison will play at Dunkerton next week.
