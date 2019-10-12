Northwood-Kensett 41, Janesville 19

The Northwood-Kensett football team walloped Janesville on Friday night by a 41-19 score, for the Vikings fifth win of the season. 

Sophomore Kyle Nichols led the way on offense for the Vikings, running the ball 22 times for 223 yards and three touchdowns. Quarterback Caden Schrage took the ball 17 times for 78 yards and two touchdowns, while sophomore Tyler Miller scored one. 

Schrage continued his absolutely dominating year on defense, snagging one interception for his 11th on the season, best in the state. 

The Vikings will play next Friday, at Tripoli.

