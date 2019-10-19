Northwood-Kensett 36, Tripoli 0

The Northwood-Kensett football team walloped Tripoli by 36 points on Friday, as senior Caden Schrage did what he does best, take control of the game. 

Schrage, who currently leads the state with 11 interceptions on the season, is also the Vikings' quarterback, and against the Panthers, he showed off his impressive wheels. 

Schrage finished with 182 yards rushing on 22 carries and three touchdowns. Junior Brandon Varner ran for two touchdowns, along with 64 yards. 

The Vikings improved to 6-2 on the season, and 5-1 in district play. They will play at home next weekend, against Rockford. 

