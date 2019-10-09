North Iowa Youth Center will host Inflatable Fun Day, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the National Guard Armory.
The cost is $5 per child and $1 for adults. The event features inflatable attractions (socks required), costume contest, face painting, balloon animals, and door prizes.
One girls' and one boys' bike will also be given away.
Lunch will be available for $3, with a menu of hot dogs, chips, punch, and dessert. All proceeds will benefit the Youth Center.
The National Guard Armory is located at 1160 19th St. SW, Mason City. Inflatable Fun Day is open to the public.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.