North Iowa Youth Center will host Inflatable Fun Day, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the National Guard Armory.

The cost is $5 per child and $1 for adults. The event features inflatable attractions (socks required), costume contest, face painting, balloon animals, and door prizes.

One girls' and one boys' bike will also be given away.

Lunch will be available for $3, with a menu of hot dogs, chips, punch, and dessert. All proceeds will benefit the Youth Center.

The National Guard Armory is located at 1160 19th St. SW, Mason City. Inflatable Fun Day is open to the public.

