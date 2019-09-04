North Iowa 3, North Union 2
The North Iowa volleyball team won a close battle with North Union on Tuesday, as the Bison beat North Union three sets to two. The Bison lost the first set by two point, 25-23, and then battled back to win set two 26-24, and set three 25-18.
North Union managed to win set four 25-16, but the Bison took set five by a 15-9 score.
Sophomore Leah Kramersmeier had a team-high 14 kills for North Iowa, while senior Cassie Peterson was second, with nine.
Senior Hannah Main led the team with 30 assists.
