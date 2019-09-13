North Iowa 3, West Hancock 0
The North Iowa volleyball team beat West Hancock by a decisive margin on Thursday, sweeping the Eagles in three sets by scores of 25-8, 25-19, and 25-13.
Senior Cassie Peterson led the Bison with 10 kills on the day, while senior Ella Hughes was close behind, with nine.
Senior Sydney Sabin and senior Hannah Main tied for the team lead, with eight digs, with Main leading the with 27 assists, and six digs on the night.
The Bison will play on Saturday, as part of a tournament at Spirit Lake High School. The Eagles will be at a tournament at Belmond-Klemme.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.