North Iowa 3, West Hancock 0

The North Iowa volleyball team beat West Hancock by a decisive margin on Thursday, sweeping the Eagles in three sets by scores of 25-8, 25-19, and 25-13. 

Senior Cassie Peterson led the Bison with 10 kills on the day, while senior Ella Hughes was close behind, with nine. 

Senior Sydney Sabin and senior Hannah Main tied for the team lead, with eight digs, with Main leading the with 27 assists, and six digs on the night. 

The Bison will play on Saturday, as part of a tournament at Spirit Lake High School. The Eagles will be at a tournament at Belmond-Klemme. 

