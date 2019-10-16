North Iowa 3, Northwood-Kensett 0

The North Iowa volleyball team swept aside Northwood-Kensett on Tuesday night, beating the Vikings in straight sets by scores of 26-24, 25-14, and 25-14. 

Sophomore Leah Kramersmeier had a team high 11 kills for the Bison, while senior Cassie Peterson close behind at eight. Senior Hannah Main had 25 of the Bison's 29 assists, and senior Sydney Sabin contributed 16 digs. 

With the win, the Bison improved to 15-11 on the season. They will play again on Saturday, in a tournament at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura. The loss drops the Vikings to 5-13. 

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments