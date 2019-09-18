North Iowa 3, Belmond-Klemme 0
The North Iowa volleyball team beat Belmond-Klemme in straight sets, as the Bison won their third straight match.
The Bison won by set scores of 25-12, 25-15, and 25-19.
North Iowa will play again on Tuesday, against Bishop Garrigan. Belmond-Klemme fell to 4-16 with the loss. They will play again at Bishop Garrigan on Saturday, in tournament play.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.