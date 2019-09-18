North Iowa 3, Belmond-Klemme 0

The North Iowa volleyball team beat Belmond-Klemme in straight sets, as the Bison won their third straight match. 

The Bison won by set scores of 25-12, 25-15, and 25-19. 

North Iowa will play again on Tuesday, against Bishop Garrigan. Belmond-Klemme fell to 4-16 with the loss. They will play again at Bishop Garrigan on Saturday, in tournament play. 

