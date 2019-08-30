North Iowa 3, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 1: The North Iowa volleyball team beat the Cardinals 3-1 on Thursday. 

The Bison dropped the first set 25-20, and then swept the final three sets 25-18, 25-22, 25-22. Leah Kramersmeier had 11 kills to lead the Bison. Ella Hughes had 10 kills. 

Senior Hannah Main had 26 assists to lead the team. Sydney Sabin led the teams with 18 digs. 

North Iowa will play against on Tuesday, against North Union. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura will play on that same day against Forest City.

