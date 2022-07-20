North Iowa Tractor Ride at the North Iowa Events Center in Mason City July 21-23

The North Iowa Tractor Ride will celebrate the 15-year anniversary of the ride this week. Headquartered at the North Iowa Events Center in Mason City, 200 vintage and restored tractors along with their drivers, friends and family will start signing in, receiving their goodie bags, T-shirts, and tractor signage Thursday before taking part in the evening meal and driver safety meeting. On Friday, the groups begin rolling out, with the slowest group leaving first. Morning break will be at North Iowa Area Community College. From there groups will head north to Manly, where the Women’s Group of Bethlehem United Church will welcome riders for lunch. After lunch, the tractors makes their way to POET in Hanlontown for an afternoon break, then back to the North Iowa Events Center to park for the evening. Riders and families are encouraged to explore the Mason City and Clear Lake area and dine in any of the many fine restaurants. Saturday morning, riders will make their way over to Clear Lake. They will go around the lake with stops in Ventura for lunch and Clear Lake for an afternoon break. Those who wish to will make a stop at the Buddy Holly Memorial site before returning, although some don’t like to take restored tractors on gravel. The 2022 ride ends back at the North Iowa Events Center at mid-afternoon.