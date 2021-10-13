 Skip to main content
North Iowa Toros vs. Minot Minotauros at Mason City Arena on Friday, Oct. 15

North Iowa Bulls arena - pano (copy)

The Mason City Arena

 Jerry Smith

Cheer on the hometown hockey team for this showdown that starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 for glass or top shelf, $12 for adults, $10 for military veterans or seniors over age 65 and $7 for children under the age of 18. Call (641)-423-4625. for more information.

