North Iowa students get their hands dirty at ag fair

Poop, pee, and gunk from inside a bee's stomach. If you didn't hear any of those topics being discussed this week, then you probably weren't at the ag fair.

Several hundred elementary students funneled in throughout the day, breaking off into groups and made their way through various learning stations at Farm Bureau's annual Ag Fair on Thursday, which was held at North Iowa Event's Center in Mason City.

Moving about the building, students learned about the agriculture trade, farm safety, ag production, and livestock.

At the honey station, racks of bees wax were there for kids to inspect. One student who was wincing as he reluctantly pressed his finger through the wax, not believing honey was just beneath the surface. He said the first part was gross, but getting to sample the honey made it better.

They were able to interact with horses, cows, chickens, goats, sheep, and pigs, petting-zoo style.

When asked by an instructor if anyone knew what a mother pig is called, one boy shot his hand up and answered, "Mom." So that kid gets an A+.

Lisa Grouette is the Local News Editor and Photographer at the Globe Gazette. Reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

