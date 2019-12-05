Certified student enrollment numbers for area schools were counted in October and finalized in November. There are a few things to keep in mind when studying those numbers.
Mason City Community School District Superintendent Dave Versteeg said certified enrollment numbers are the number of students certified for budget purposes, and open enrollment numbers are the number of students who elect to go to school in a neighboring school district.
Additionally, there is a difference between actual enrollment and total students served by the district: actual enrollment includes resident students attending the district and open-enrolled and dual-enrolled students; total students served includes resident and non-resident students attending the district and dual-enrolled students.
When looking at these numbers, people will notice there are fractions included, such as Mason City CSD’s actual enrollment of 3,624.58. This is because dual enrolled students, or homeschooled students, count as 0.1 of a student.
“It’s a real person, but for certified enrollment budgetary purposes, we only get to count that person as a tenth of a student,” Versteeg said.
Additionally, in the competent private instruction and non-public shared time programs, students are considered dual-enrolled and can still access the school district’s resources and participate in its programs, but they are counted by the percentage of the day they spend in school.
“That’s how we get some weird numbers again,” Versteeg said. “If you attend two periods, maybe it’s 0.28, or maybe it works out to 0.75, so it’s kind of a proportional amount of that student’s time.”
