North Iowa Statehouse election results
North Iowa Statehouse election results

District 7

 Candidates  Votes  Percent 
 1,641 of 1,661 reporting - 75.04%  
 Henry Stone (R) 3,457 60.08
 Debra Jensen (D) 2,287 39.82
 Write-in 10 0.11

District 8

 Candidates  Votes  Percent 
 1,641 of 1,661 reporting - 75.04%   
 Terry Baxter (R) 4,400 75.12
 Glenn Kiss (D) 1,449 24.74
 Write-in 8 0.14

District 51 

 Candidates   Votes  Percent 
 1,641 of 1,661 reporting - 75.04%  
 Jane Bloomingdale (R) 7,109  71.2
 Jane Podgorniak (D) 2,880 28.73
 Write-in 7 0.08

District 52

 Candidates  Votes  Percent 
1,641 of 1,661 reporting - 75.04%  
 Craig A. Clark (R) 575 55.88
 Todd Prichard (D) 454 44.12
 Write-in 0 0

District 53

 Candidates  Votes  Percent 
1,641 of 1,661 reporting - 75.04%  
 Simon Thomas Abela (R) 5,081 34.16
 Sharon Steckman (D) 9,771 65.70
 Write-in 20 0.13

District 54

 Candidates  Votes  Percent 
 1,641 of 1,661 reporting - 75.04%   
 Shannon Latham (R) 7,461 63.37
 Karen Koenig (D) 2,712 23.13
 Bennett Smith  1,791 13.41
 Write-in 9 0.095
