North Iowa Statehouse election results

District 7
|Candidates
|Votes
|Percent
|1,641 of 1,661 reporting - 75.04%
|Henry Stone (R)
|3,457
|60.08
|Debra Jensen (D)
|2,287
|39.82
|Write-in
|10
|0.11
District 8
|Candidates
|Votes
|Percent
|1,641 of 1,661 reporting - 75.04%
|Terry Baxter (R)
|4,400
|75.12
|Glenn Kiss (D)
|1,449
|24.74
|Write-in
|8
|0.14
District 51
|Candidates
|Votes
|Percent
|1,641 of 1,661 reporting - 75.04%
|Jane Bloomingdale (R)
|7,109
|71.2
|Jane Podgorniak (D)
|2,880
|28.73
|Write-in
|7
|0.08
District 52
|Candidates
|Votes
|Percent
|1,641 of 1,661 reporting - 75.04%
|Craig A. Clark (R)
|575
|55.88
|Todd Prichard (D)
|454
|44.12
|Write-in
|0
|0
District 53
|Candidates
|Votes
|Percent
|1,641 of 1,661 reporting - 75.04%
|Simon Thomas Abela (R)
|5,081
|34.16
|Sharon Steckman (D)
|9,771
|65.70
|Write-in
|20
|0.13
District 54
|Candidates
|Votes
|Percent
|1,641 of 1,661 reporting - 75.04%
|Shannon Latham (R)
|7,461
|63.37
|Karen Koenig (D)
|2,712
|23.13
|Bennett Smith
|1,791
|13.41
|Write-in
|9
|0.095
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!