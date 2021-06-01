North Iowa sports calendar

Wednesday
Baseball
Mason City at WDM Valley, 5 p.m.
Clear Lake vs. Webster City, 7:30 p.m.
Newman Catholic at Rockford, 7:30 p.m.
Golf
Clear Lake girls state meet at River Valley Golf Course, 9 a.m.
Softball
Clear Lake vs. Webster City, 7:30 p.m.
Newman Catholic at Rockford, 6 p.m.
Thursday
Softball
Mason City vs. Central Springs, 7:30 p.m.
Clear Lake vs. Humboldt, 7:30 p.m.
Baseball
Clear Lake vs. Roland-Story, 7:30 p.m.
Newman Catholic at Wapsie Valley, 6 p.m.
Friday
Baseball
Mason City at South Winneshiek, 7:30 p.m.
Clear Lake vs. Humboldt, 7:30 p.m.
Newman Catholic vs. Northwood-Kensett, 7 p.m.
Softball
Newman Catholic vs. Northwood-Kensett, 6 p.m.
Saturday
Baseball
Newman Catholic at Dowling Catholic, TBA
Newman Catholic vs. Assumption at Dowling Catholic, 2 p.m.
Softball
Mason City home tournament, 10 a.m.
Clear Lake at Lake Mills tournament, 10 a.m.
Newman Catholic at Bondurant-Farrar tournament, 10 a.m.
Monday
Baseball
Mason City vs. Ames, 5 p.m.
Clear Lake at St. Edmond, 7:30 p.m.
Newman Catholic vs. Centerville at Grand View College, 5:30 p.m.
Softball
Mason City vs. Ames, 5 p.m.
Clear Lake at St. Edmond, 7:30 p.m.
Newman Catholic vs. Crestwood, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Softball
Mason City vs. Newman Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Clear Lake at Central Springs, 6 p.m.
Baseball
Clear Lake at Central Springs, 6 p.m.
Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.