North Iowa sports calendar
Wednesday

Baseball

NIACC vs. Iowa Lakes, 1 p.m.

NIACC vs. Iowa Lakes, 4 p.m.

Softball

NIACC at Iowa Lakes, 2 p.m.

NIACC at Iowa Lakes, 4 p.m.

Thursday

Tennis

Mason City boys vs. Ames, 4 p.m.

Mason City girls at Ames, 4 p.m.

Clear Lake boys vs. Iowa Falls-Alden, 4:30 p.m.

Clear Lake girls at Iowa Falls-Alden, 4:30 p.m.

Golf

Newman Catholic girls at Mason City Country Club, 4:15 p.m.

Newman Catholic boys at Highland Park Golf Course, 4:15 p.m.

NIACC women, men at NIACC spring invitational, 10:30 a.m.

Track

Mason City girls at Fort Dodge, 4:30 p.m.

Mason City boys at Cedar Falls, 4:30 p.m.

Soccer

Clear Lake girls vs. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, 5 p.m.

Clear Lake boys at Charles City, 5:30 p.m.

Friday

Soccer

Mason City boys vs. Des Moines Lincoln, 7:30 p.m.

Track

Clear Lake girls at Algona, 4:30 p.m.

Newman Catholic girls at Northwood-Kensett, 5 p.m.

Golf

Clear Lake boys at Pella, 9 a.m.

NIACC women, men at Waterloo, 11 a.m.

Tennis

Clear Lake boys at Decorah, 4:30 p.m.

Clear Lake girls vs. Aplington-Parkersburg, 4:30 p.m.

Hockey

North Iowa Bulls vs. Sheridan Hawks at St. Peters, Missouri, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Baseball

NIACC vs. Southeastern CC, 1 p.m.

NIACC vs. Southeastern CC, 4 p.m.

Softball

NIACC at Southeastern CC, 1 p.m.

NIACC at Southeastern CC, 3 p.m.

Track

NIACC men, women at Mount Mercy Open, 9:30 a.m.

Soccer

NIACC men at Hawkeye Community College, 1 p.m.

NIACC women at Hawkeye Community College, 3 p.m.

Hockey

North Iowa Bulls vs. Northeast Generals at St. Peters, Missouri, 4 p.m.

Sunday

Softball

NIACC at Southeastern CC, 12 p.m.

Baseball

NIACC vs. Southeastern CC, 12 p.m.

Golf

NIACC women at Mustang Spring Invitational, 12 p.m.

Monday

Track

Mason City boys at Decorah, 5 p.m.

Mason City girls at Marshalltown, 4:30 p.m.

Newman Catholic boys at Hampton-Dumont-CAL, 4:30 p.m.

Golf

Mason City girls at Willow Creek Golf Course (WDM, Valley), 10 a.m.

Clear Lake boys at Spencer, 11 a.m.

Newman Catholic boys, girls at Round Grove Country Club, 4:15 p.m.

Tennis

Clear Lake girls vs. St. Edmond, 4:30 p.m.

Clear Lake boys at Webster City, 4:30 p.m.

Soccer

Clear Lake girls at Aplington-Parkersburg, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Golf

Mason City girls at Mason City Country Club, 3:30 p.m.

Clear Lake girls at Webster City, 4:30 p.m.

Clear Lake boys at All Vets Golf Course, 4:30 p.m.

Tennis

Mason City girls at WDM, Valley, 4 p.m.

Mason City boys vs. WDM, Valley, 4 p.m.

Track

Clear Lake girls at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, 4:30 p.m.

Clear Lake boys at Webster City, 4:30 p.m.

Newman Catholic girls at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, 4:30 p.m.

Newman Catholic boys at Belmond-Klemme, 4:30 p.m.

Soccer

Mason City girls vs. Waukee, 7:30 p.m.

Mason City boys at Waukee, 7:30 p.m.

Clear Lake boys at Waverly-Shell Rock, 5:30 p.m.

Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

