North Iowa sports calendar

Wednesday
Baseball
NIACC vs. Iowa Lakes, 1 p.m.
NIACC vs. Iowa Lakes, 4 p.m.
Softball
NIACC at Iowa Lakes, 2 p.m.
NIACC at Iowa Lakes, 4 p.m.
Thursday
Tennis
Mason City boys vs. Ames, 4 p.m.
Mason City girls at Ames, 4 p.m.
Clear Lake boys vs. Iowa Falls-Alden, 4:30 p.m.
Clear Lake girls at Iowa Falls-Alden, 4:30 p.m.
Golf
Newman Catholic girls at Mason City Country Club, 4:15 p.m.
Newman Catholic boys at Highland Park Golf Course, 4:15 p.m.
NIACC women, men at NIACC spring invitational, 10:30 a.m.
Track
Mason City girls at Fort Dodge, 4:30 p.m.
Mason City boys at Cedar Falls, 4:30 p.m.
Soccer
Clear Lake girls vs. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, 5 p.m.
Clear Lake boys at Charles City, 5:30 p.m.
Friday
Soccer
Mason City boys vs. Des Moines Lincoln, 7:30 p.m.
Track
Clear Lake girls at Algona, 4:30 p.m.
Newman Catholic girls at Northwood-Kensett, 5 p.m.
Golf
Clear Lake boys at Pella, 9 a.m.
NIACC women, men at Waterloo, 11 a.m.
Tennis
Clear Lake boys at Decorah, 4:30 p.m.
Clear Lake girls vs. Aplington-Parkersburg, 4:30 p.m.
Hockey
North Iowa Bulls vs. Sheridan Hawks at St. Peters, Missouri, 4 p.m.
Saturday
Baseball
NIACC vs. Southeastern CC, 1 p.m.
NIACC vs. Southeastern CC, 4 p.m.
Softball
NIACC at Southeastern CC, 1 p.m.
NIACC at Southeastern CC, 3 p.m.
Track
NIACC men, women at Mount Mercy Open, 9:30 a.m.
Soccer
NIACC men at Hawkeye Community College, 1 p.m.
NIACC women at Hawkeye Community College, 3 p.m.
Hockey
North Iowa Bulls vs. Northeast Generals at St. Peters, Missouri, 4 p.m.
Sunday
Softball
NIACC at Southeastern CC, 12 p.m.
Baseball
NIACC vs. Southeastern CC, 12 p.m.
Golf
NIACC women at Mustang Spring Invitational, 12 p.m.
Monday
Track
Mason City boys at Decorah, 5 p.m.
Mason City girls at Marshalltown, 4:30 p.m.
Newman Catholic boys at Hampton-Dumont-CAL, 4:30 p.m.
Golf
Mason City girls at Willow Creek Golf Course (WDM, Valley), 10 a.m.
Clear Lake boys at Spencer, 11 a.m.
Newman Catholic boys, girls at Round Grove Country Club, 4:15 p.m.
Tennis
Clear Lake girls vs. St. Edmond, 4:30 p.m.
Clear Lake boys at Webster City, 4:30 p.m.
Soccer
Clear Lake girls at Aplington-Parkersburg, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Golf
Mason City girls at Mason City Country Club, 3:30 p.m.
Clear Lake girls at Webster City, 4:30 p.m.
Clear Lake boys at All Vets Golf Course, 4:30 p.m.
Tennis
Mason City girls at WDM, Valley, 4 p.m.
Mason City boys vs. WDM, Valley, 4 p.m.
Track
Clear Lake girls at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, 4:30 p.m.
Clear Lake boys at Webster City, 4:30 p.m.
Newman Catholic girls at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, 4:30 p.m.
Newman Catholic boys at Belmond-Klemme, 4:30 p.m.
Soccer
Mason City girls vs. Waukee, 7:30 p.m.
Mason City boys at Waukee, 7:30 p.m.
Clear Lake boys at Waverly-Shell Rock, 5:30 p.m.
