North Iowa sports calendar

Friday
Soccer
Mason City boys vs. Des Moines Lincoln, 7:30 p.m.
Track
Clear Lake girls at Algona, 4:30 p.m.
Newman Catholic girls at Northwood-Kensett, 5 p.m.
Golf
Clear Lake boys at Pella, 9 a.m.
NIACC women, men at Waterloo, 11 a.m.
Tennis
Clear Lake boys at Decorah, 4:30 p.m.
Clear Lake girls vs. Aplington-Parkersburg, 4:30 p.m.
Hockey
North Iowa Bulls vs. Sheridan Hawks at St. Peters, Missouri, 4 p.m.
Saturday
Baseball
NIACC vs. Southeastern CC, 1 p.m.
NIACC vs. Southeastern CC, 4 p.m.
Softball
NIACC at Southeastern CC, 1 p.m.
NIACC at Southeastern CC, 3 p.m.
Track
NIACC men, women at Mount Mercy Open, 9:30 a.m.
Soccer
NIACC men at Hawkeye Community College, 1 p.m.
NIACC women at Hawkeye Community College, 3 p.m.
Hockey
North Iowa Bulls vs. Northeast Generals at St. Peters, Missouri, 4 p.m.
Sunday
Softball
NIACC at Southeastern CC, 12 p.m.
NIACC at Southeastern CC, 2 p.m.
Baseball
NIACC vs. Southeastern CC, 12 p.m.
NIACC vs. Southeastern CC, 3 p.m.
Golf
NIACC women at Mustang Spring Invitational, 12 p.m.
Monday
Track
Mason City boys at Decorah, 5 p.m.
Mason City girls at Marshalltown, 4:30 p.m.
Newman Catholic boys at Hampton-Dumont-CAL, 4:30 p.m.
Golf
Mason City girls at Willow Creek Golf Course (WDM, Valley), 10 a.m.
Clear Lake boys at Spencer, 11 a.m.
Newman Catholic boys, girls at Round Grove Country Club, 4:15 p.m.
Tennis
Clear Lake girls vs. St. Edmond, 4:30 p.m.
Clear Lake boys at Webster City, 4:30 p.m.
Soccer
Clear Lake girls at Aplington-Parkersburg, 5:30 p.m.
NIACC men vs. Southeastern CC, 1 p.m.
NIACC women vs. Southeastern CC, 3 p.m.
Tuesday
Golf
Mason City girls at Mason City Country Club, 3:30 p.m.
Clear Lake girls at Webster City, 4:30 p.m.
Clear Lake boys at All Vets Golf Course, 4:30 p.m.
Tennis
Mason City girls at WDM, Valley, 4 p.m.
Mason City boys vs. WDM, Valley, 4 p.m.
Track
Clear Lake girls at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, 4:30 p.m.
Clear Lake boys at Webster City, 4:30 p.m.
Newman Catholic girls at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, 4:30 p.m.
Newman Catholic boys at Belmond-Klemme, 4:30 p.m.
Soccer
Mason City girls vs. Waukee, 7:30 p.m.
Mason City boys at Waukee, 7:30 p.m.
Clear Lake boys at Waverly-Shell Rock, 5:30 p.m.
Softball
NIACC at Kirkwood CC, 2 p.m.
NIACC at Kirkwood CC, 4 p.m.
Wednesday
Wrestling
NIACC wrestling at NJCAA National Championships
Soccer
NIACC men vs. Northeast CC, 1 p.m.
Thursday
Track
Drake Relays, TBA
Clear Lake girls at Webster City, 4:30 p.m.
Newman Catholic boys at North Iowa, 5 p.m.
Tennis
Mason City girls vs. Marshalltown, 4 p.m.
Mason City boys at Marshalltown, 4 p.m.
Soccer
Mason City girls at Clear Lake, 5 p.m.
Clear Lake boys at Webster City, 5:30 p.m.
Golf
Newman Catholic boys, girls at Buffalo Run Golf Course, 4:15 p.m.
Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.