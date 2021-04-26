 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
North Iowa sports calendar
0 comments

North Iowa sports calendar

Tuesday

Golf

Mason City girls at Ames, 3:30 p.m.

Clear Lake girls at Veteran's Memorial Golf Course, 12 p.m.

Newman Catholic girls, boys at Northwood, 4:15 p.m.

Track

Clear Lake girls at Waldorf University, 4:30 p.m.

Clear Lake boys at Osage, 4:30 p.m.

Newman Catholic boys at Osage, 4:30 p.m.

Tennis

Mason City girls vs. Des Moines, North, 4 p.m.

Mason City boys at Southeast Polk, 4 p.m.

Clear Lake girls vs. Charles City, 4:30 p.m.

Soccer

Mason City boys at Ankeny, 7:30 p.m.

Mason City girls vs. Ankeny, 7:30 p.m.

Clear Lake boys vs. Iowa Falls-Alden, 5:30 p.m.

NIACC men at Dakota County Tech, 4 p.m.

NIACC women at Dakota County Tech, 6 p.m.

Wednesday

Baseball

NIACC at Ellsworth CC, 1 p.m.

NIACC at Ellsworth CC, 4 p.m.

Softball

NIACC vs. Ellsworth CC, 2 p.m.

NIACC vs. Ellsworth CC, 4 p.m.

Thursday

Golf

Mason City girls at Elmwood, 10 a.m.

Tennis

Mason City boys vs. Fort Dodge, 4 p.m.

Mason City girls at Fort Dodge, 4 p.m.

Soccer

Mason City girls vs. Webster City, 5 p.m.

Mason City boys vs. Webster City, 6:30 p.m.

NIACC men at Southeastern CC, 1 p.m.

NIACC women at Southeastern CC, 3 p.m.

Track

Mason City boys at Dike-New Hartford, 5 p.m.

Mason City girls at Carlisle, 4:15 p.m.

Friday

Soccer

Mason City boys at Ames, 7:30 p.m.

Clear Lake boys vs. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, 5 p.m.

Golf

Clear Lake boys at All Vets Golf Course, 4:30 p.m.

Newman Catholic boys, girls at Sunny Brae Golf and Country Club, 4:15 p.m.

Track

Clear Lake boys, girls at Hampton-Dumont-CAL, 4:30 p.m.

Tennis

Clear Lake boys vs. Webster City, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday

Tennis

Mason City boys invitational, 9 a.m.

Clear Lake girls at Waverly-Shell Rock, 9 a.m.

Golf

Clear Lake girls at Clarmond Golf Course, 9 a.m.

NIACC men at NJCAA Region XI tournament, TBA

Soccer

Clear Lake girls at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, 9 a.m.

Track

NIACC men, women at NJCAA Region XI Championships, TBA

Softball

NIACC vs. Iowa Western, 1 p.m.

NIACC vs. Iowa Western, 3 p.m.

Baseball

NIACC at Iowa Western, 1 p.m.

NIACC at Iowa Western, 3:30 p.m.

Sunday

Track

NIACC men, women at NJCAA Region XI Championships, TBA

Golf

NIACC men at NJCAA Region XI tournament, TBA

Baseball

NIACC at Iowa Western, 12 p.m.

NIACC at Iowa Western, 2:30 p.m.

Softball

NIACC vs. Iowa Western, 12 p.m.

NIACC vs. Iowa Western, 2 p.m.

Soccer

NIACC men vs. Hawkeye CC, 1 p.m.

Monday

Tennis

Mason City girls vs. Johnston, 4 p.m.

Clear Lake girls vs. St. Edmond, 4:30 p.m.

Clear Lake boys at Hampton-Dumont-CAL, 4:30 p.m.

Soccer

Mason City boys at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, 5:30 p.m.

Clear Lake boys vs. Hudson, 5:30 p.m.

Track

Clear Lake boys, girls at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, 5:30 p.m.

Newman Catholic boys, girls at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, 5:30 p.m.

Golf

Clear Lake girls at Charles City, 4 p.m.

Newman Catholic boys home meet at Highland Park Golf Course, 4:15 p.m.

Newman Catholic girls home meet at Mason City Country Club, 4:15 p.m.

Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News