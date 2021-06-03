 Skip to main content
North Iowa sports calendar
Friday

Baseball

Mason City at South Winneshiek, 7:30 p.m.

Clear Lake vs. Humboldt, 7:30 p.m.

Newman Catholic vs. Northwood-Kensett, 7 p.m.

Softball

Newman Catholic vs. Northwood-Kensett, 6 p.m.

Saturday

Baseball

Newman Catholic at Dowling Catholic, TBA

Newman Catholic vs. Assumption at Dowling Catholic, 2 p.m.

Softball

Mason City home tournament, 10 a.m.

Clear Lake at Lake Mills tournament, 10 a.m.

Newman Catholic at Bondurant-Farrar tournament, 10 a.m.

Monday

Baseball

Mason City vs. Ames, 5 p.m.

Clear Lake at St. Edmond, 7:30 p.m.

Newman Catholic vs. Centerville at Grand View College, 5:30 p.m.

Softball

Mason City vs. Ames, 5 p.m.

Clear Lake at St. Edmond, 7:30 p.m.

Newman Catholic vs. Crestwood, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Softball

Mason City vs. Newman Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Clear Lake at Central Springs, 6 p.m.

Baseball

Clear Lake at Central Springs, 6 p.m.

Golf

Clear Lake boys, girls at Marshalltown, 9 a.m.

Wednesday

Baseball

Mason City at Marshalltown, 5 p.m.

Clear Lake vs. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, 7:30 p.m.

Newman Catholic at Central Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Softball

Mason City at Marshalltown, 5 p.m.

Clear Lake vs. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, 7:30 p.m.

Newman Catholic at Central Springs, 6 p.m.

Thursday

Softball

Clear Lake at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, 7:30 p.m.

Baseball

Mason City vs. Decorah, 7:30 p.m.

Clear Lake at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, 7:30 p.m.

