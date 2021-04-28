North Iowa sports calendar

Thursday
Golf
Mason City girls at Elmwood, 10 a.m.
Tennis
Mason City boys vs. Fort Dodge, 4 p.m.
Mason City girls at Fort Dodge, 4 p.m.
Soccer
Mason City girls vs. Webster City, 5 p.m.
Mason City boys vs. Webster City, 6:30 p.m.
NIACC men at Southeastern CC, 1 p.m.
NIACC women at Southeastern CC, 3 p.m.
Track
Mason City boys at Dike-New Hartford, 5 p.m.
Mason City girls at Carlisle, 4:15 p.m.
Friday
Soccer
Mason City boys at Ames, 7:30 p.m.
Clear Lake boys vs. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, 5 p.m.
Golf
Clear Lake boys at All Vets Golf Course, 4:30 p.m.
Newman Catholic boys, girls at Sunny Brae Golf and Country Club, 4:15 p.m.
Track
Clear Lake boys, girls at Hampton-Dumont-CAL, 4:30 p.m.
Tennis
Clear Lake boys vs. Webster City, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday
Tennis
Mason City boys invitational, 9 a.m.
Clear Lake girls at Waverly-Shell Rock, 9 a.m.
Golf
Clear Lake girls at Clarmond Golf Course, 9 a.m.
NIACC men at NJCAA Region XI tournament, TBA
Soccer
Clear Lake girls at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, 9 a.m.
Track
NIACC men, women at NJCAA Region XI Championships, TBA
Softball
NIACC vs. Iowa Western, 1 p.m.
NIACC vs. Iowa Western, 3 p.m.
Baseball
NIACC at Iowa Western, 1 p.m.
NIACC at Iowa Western, 3:30 p.m.
Sunday
Track
NIACC men, women at NJCAA Region XI Championships, TBA
Golf
NIACC men at NJCAA Region XI tournament, TBA
Baseball
NIACC at Iowa Western, 12 p.m.
NIACC at Iowa Western, 2:30 p.m.
Softball
NIACC vs. Iowa Western, 12 p.m.
NIACC vs. Iowa Western, 2 p.m.
Soccer
NIACC men vs. Hawkeye CC, 1 p.m.
NIACC women vs. Hawkeye CC, 3 p.m.
Monday
Tennis
Mason City girls vs. Johnston, 4 p.m.
Clear Lake girls vs. St. Edmond, 4:30 p.m.
Clear Lake boys at Hampton-Dumont-CAL, 4:30 p.m.
Soccer
Mason City boys at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, 5:30 p.m.
Clear Lake boys vs. Hudson, 5:30 p.m.
Track
Clear Lake boys, girls at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, 5:30 p.m.
Newman Catholic boys, girls at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, 5:30 p.m.
Golf
Clear Lake girls at Charles City, 4 p.m.
Newman Catholic boys home meet at Highland Park Golf Course, 4:15 p.m.
Newman Catholic girls home meet at Mason City Country Club, 4:15 p.m.
Tuesday
Golf
Mason City girls vs. Marshalltown, 3:30 p.m.
Clear Lake boys at Clear Lake Veteran's Memorial, 4:30 p.m.
Track
Mason City girls home meet, 4:30 p.m.
Mason City boys at Northview, 4:30 p.m.
Soccer
Clear Lake girls at Nevada, 5:30 p.m.
Mason City boys vs. Marshalltown, 4:45 p.m.
Mason City girls at Marshalltown, 7:30 p.m.
Tennis
Mason City at Ankeny Centennial, 4 p.m.
Mason City girls vs. Ankeny Centennial, 4 p.m.
Clear Lake boys vs. St. Edmond, 4:30 p.m.
Clear Lake girls at Charles City, 4 p.m.
Wednesday
Soccer
NIACC men at Northeast CC, 1 p.m.
NIACC women at Northeast CC, 3 p.m.
Baseball
NIACC vs. Ellsworth CC, 1 p.m.
Softball
NIACC at Ellsworth CC, 2 p.m.
NIACC at Ellsworth CC, 4 p.m.
Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.