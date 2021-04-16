 Skip to main content
North Iowa sports calendar
Saturday

Baseball

NIACC vs. Southeastern CC, 1 p.m.

NIACC vs. Southeastern CC, 4 p.m.

Softball

NIACC at Southeastern CC, 1 p.m.

NIACC at Southeastern CC, 3 p.m.

Track

NIACC men, women at Mount Mercy Open, 9:30 a.m.

Soccer

NIACC men at Hawkeye Community College, 1 p.m.

NIACC women at Hawkeye Community College, 3 p.m.

Hockey

North Iowa Bulls vs. Northeast Generals at St. Peters, Missouri, 4 p.m.

Sunday

Softball

NIACC at Southeastern CC, 12 p.m.

NIACC at Southeastern CC, 2 p.m.

Baseball

NIACC vs. Southeastern CC, 12 p.m.

NIACC vs. Southeastern CC, 3 p.m.

Golf

NIACC women at Mustang Spring Invitational, 12 p.m.

Monday

Track

Mason City boys at Decorah, 5 p.m.

Mason City girls at Marshalltown, 4:30 p.m.

Newman Catholic boys at Hampton-Dumont-CAL, 4:30 p.m.

Golf

Mason City girls at Willow Creek Golf Course (WDM, Valley), 10 a.m.

Clear Lake boys at Spencer, 11 a.m.

Newman Catholic boys, girls at Round Grove Country Club, 4:15 p.m.

Tennis

Clear Lake girls vs. St. Edmond, 4:30 p.m.

Clear Lake boys at Webster City, 4:30 p.m.

Soccer

Clear Lake girls at Aplington-Parkersburg, 5:30 p.m.

NIACC men vs. Southeastern CC, 1 p.m.

NIACC women vs. Southeastern CC, 3 p.m.

Tuesday

Golf

Mason City girls at Mason City Country Club, 3:30 p.m.

Clear Lake girls at Webster City, 4:30 p.m.

Clear Lake boys at All Vets Golf Course, 4:30 p.m.

Tennis

Mason City girls at WDM, Valley, 4 p.m.

Mason City boys vs. WDM, Valley, 4 p.m.

Track

Clear Lake girls at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, 4:30 p.m.

Clear Lake boys at Webster City, 4:30 p.m.

Newman Catholic girls at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, 4:30 p.m.

Newman Catholic boys at Belmond-Klemme, 4:30 p.m.

Soccer

Mason City girls vs. Waukee, 7:30 p.m.

Mason City boys at Waukee, 7:30 p.m.

Clear Lake boys at Waverly-Shell Rock, 5:30 p.m.

Softball

NIACC at Kirkwood CC, 2 p.m.

NIACC at Kirkwood CC, 4 p.m.

Wednesday

Wrestling

NIACC wrestling at NJCAA National Championships

Soccer

NIACC men vs. Northeast CC, 1 p.m.

NIACC women vs. Northeast CC, 3 p.m.

Baseball

NIACC at Iowa Lakes, 1 p.m.

NIACC at Iowa Lakes, 4 p.m.

Softball

NIACC vs. Iowa Lakes, 2 p.m.

NIACC vs. Iowa Lakes, 4 p.m.

Thursday

Track

Drake Relays, TBA

Clear Lake girls at Webster City, 4:30 p.m.

Newman Catholic boys at North Iowa, 5 p.m.

Tennis

Mason City girls vs. Marshalltown, 4 p.m.

Mason City boys at Marshalltown, 4 p.m.

Soccer

Mason City girls at Clear Lake, 5 p.m.

Clear Lake boys at Webster City, 5:30 p.m.

Golf

Newman Catholic boys, girls at Buffalo Run Golf Course, 4:15 p.m.

Friday

Tennis

Mason City at Ankeny, 10 a.m.

Clear Lake boys vs. Estherville-Lincoln Central, 4:30 p.m.

Clear Lake girls at Nevada, 4:30 p.m.

Soccer

Mason City boys vs. Dowling Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Mason City girls at Dowling Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Track

Clear Lake boys at NFV, 4:30 p.m.

Clear Lake girls at Charles City, 5 p.m.

Newman Catholic girls at Charles City, 5 p.m.

Golf

Clear Lake girls at Humboldt, 4:30 p.m.

Clear Lake boys at Algona, 4:30 p.m.

Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

