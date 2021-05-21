 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
North Iowa sports calendar
0 comments

North Iowa sports calendar

Saturday

Track

State meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, all day

Tennis

Mason City girls, boys regionals, TBA

Monday

Golf

Clear Lake regionals at Waverly-Shell Rock, 10 a.m.

Newman Catholic regionals TBA

Baseball

Clear Lake at West Fork, 7:30 p.m.

Newman Catholic at Osage, 7:30 p.m.

Softball

Clear Lake at West Fork, 8 p.m.

Newman Catholic at Osage, 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Tennis

Mason City girls regionals, TBA

Soccer

Mason City girls senior night vs. Des Moines, East, 7:30 p.m.

Golf

Mason City girls regionals at TBA, 3:30 p.m.

Baseball

Mason City vs. Waukee doubleheader, 5 p.m.

Clear Lake vs. Newman Catholic, 7 p.m.

Softball

Mason City vs. Des Moines, East, 6:30 p.m.

Clear Lake vs. Waverly-Shell Rock, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Baseball

Mason City at Charles City, 7:30 p.m.

Newman Catholic vs. North Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Tennis

Mason City girls regional tournament, TBA

Soccer

Clear Lake girls vs. GHV, 6 p.m.

Softball

Newman Catholic vs. North Butler, 6 p.m.

Thursday

Baseball

Mason City vs. Decorah, 7 p.m.

Clear Lake vs. New Hampton, 7 p.m.

Friday

Baseball

Mason City vs. Algona, 7:30 p.m.

Newman Catholic at Nashua-Plainfield, 6 p.m.

Softball

Mason City at New Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Clear Lake vs. Hampton-Dumont-CAL, 7:30 p.m.

Newman Catholic at Nashua-Plainfield, 6 p.m.

Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News