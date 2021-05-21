North Iowa sports calendar

Saturday
Track
State meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, all day
Tennis
Mason City girls, boys regionals, TBA
Monday
Golf
Clear Lake regionals at Waverly-Shell Rock, 10 a.m.
Newman Catholic regionals TBA
Baseball
Clear Lake at West Fork, 7:30 p.m.
Newman Catholic at Osage, 7:30 p.m.
Softball
Clear Lake at West Fork, 8 p.m.
Newman Catholic at Osage, 6 p.m.
Tuesday
Tennis
Mason City girls regionals, TBA
Soccer
Mason City girls senior night vs. Des Moines, East, 7:30 p.m.
Golf
Mason City girls regionals at TBA, 3:30 p.m.
Baseball
Mason City vs. Waukee doubleheader, 5 p.m.
Clear Lake vs. Newman Catholic, 7 p.m.
Softball
Mason City vs. Des Moines, East, 6:30 p.m.
Clear Lake vs. Waverly-Shell Rock, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Baseball
Mason City at Charles City, 7:30 p.m.
Newman Catholic vs. North Butler, 7:30 p.m.
Tennis
Mason City girls regional tournament, TBA
Soccer
Clear Lake girls vs. GHV, 6 p.m.
Softball
Newman Catholic vs. North Butler, 6 p.m.
Thursday
Baseball
Mason City vs. Decorah, 7 p.m.
Clear Lake vs. New Hampton, 7 p.m.
Friday
Baseball
Mason City vs. Algona, 7:30 p.m.
Newman Catholic at Nashua-Plainfield, 6 p.m.
Softball
Mason City at New Hampton, 7:30 p.m.
Clear Lake vs. Hampton-Dumont-CAL, 7:30 p.m.
Newman Catholic at Nashua-Plainfield, 6 p.m.
Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.