North Iowa nurses honored at NIACC on Thursday

An awards luncheon was held at the Muse Norris Center on the North Iowa Area Community College campus in Mason City on Thursday, honoring area nurses who'd been nominated for their work.

The annual Nurses: Heart of Health Care event, sponsored in part by the Globe Gazette, is held in recognition of National Nurses Week, and highlights nurses from various area facilities for going above and beyond for their patients. From bedside manner to work ethic, the award recipients stood out to their peers and to the community.

Noted at the luncheon was the tenacity of healthcare workers in the wake of the pandemic, and the need to strengthen the workforce with more nurses.

