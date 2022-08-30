North Iowa history in photos North Iowa history in photos: Mason City street scenes of the early 1900s Aug 30, 2022 1 hr ago 0 1 of 20 1937 Downtown Mason City Weekend Night James Sayles Cigar and Peanut Wagon/Vendor 1909 James Sayles July 4 Parade Mason City 1910 James Sayles 1920 Ford Dealership in MC James Sayles 1901 Uncle Tom's Cabin Parade James Sayles 1910 Mason City Fire Department James Sayles 1930s Birdsall's Ice Cream James Sayles 1910 Busy Street in Downtown Mason City James Sayles 1920 Commercial Bank in MC-Indian Motorcycle parked in Front James Sayles 1913 MC Charles Hotel with Trolley at Central Park James Sayles 1930 2nd St SE and Federal facing North James Sayles 1915 Iowa Hardware Mutual Insurance Building Mason City James Sayles 1930s Jefferson Buses at Depot downtown James Sayles 1915 Mason City State Street North of Delaware Facing Northeast James Sayles East Side Federal to State Street Mason City James Sayles 1915 Mason City Charles Hotel with Trolley and Olympia Billboard James Sayles 1934 Buildings on Federal Ave being torn down James Sayles 1918 North Iowa Fair Grounds and Bleachers James Sayles A busy Mason City street, circa 1935. Linda Hamson 1919 White Motor Cars on Federal Mason City j Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mason City has a rich history, and Globe Gazette's archives have pictures dating over 120 years ago. Do you recognize any of these locations? 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Mason City man rebuilds 112-year-old motorcycle At a glance, one may think Raymond Quayle's 1910 Indian motorcycle was just well-maintained, but even motorcycle enthusiasts are surprised to … New principals bring fresh ideas to Mason City schools New faces, new roles. North Iowa woman facing felony charges in dependent abuse scam A Mason City woman was arrested Thursday night on felony charges after police say she stole thousands of dollars from adults in her care. Streak over: Mason City triumphs over rival Fort Dodge for first time in 18 years Most of the players on Mason City's football team weren't even born the last time it defeated, probably, its biggest rival in Fort Dodge. Murder charges brought after satanic drawings found in case of missing Mason City woman A Mitchell County man has been arrested on felony murder charges in connection with the disappearance of Mason City resident Angela Bradbury. Week 1 North Iowa prep football capsules Here is a capsule look at the nine area football games for Friday night in Week 1 of the 2022 season. Mason City man sentenced in shooting incident A North Iowa man has been sentenced for his role in a shooting incident this spring. Washburn: Ounce for ounce, pound for pound the smallmouth bass is the fightin’est fish around The smallmouth bass is my favorite sportfish. Famed for its hair-trigger temperament and legendary power, the smallmouth is a no-nonsense predator. Week 1 Football Roundup: Knights use strong second half to dispatch Central Springs Even with a returning all-district quarterback and a handful of guys in the front seven and secondary, Friday's season-opener for Newman Catho… Board: Therapist used high school student to sell drugs to ‘half the school’ A former therapist has been sanctioned by the state for allegedly using a minor to sell illegal drugs in a central Iowa high school.