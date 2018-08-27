Highland Park Golf Course beat Mason City Country Club on Saturday during the River City Cup by a score of 42-6. They played nine holes of best ball and nine holes of alternate shot in teams of two. They played nine holes of individual play to conclude the competition. Highland Park swept Mason City Country Club in the best ball competition, and it also won the alternate shot competition, 8.5-3.5. Highland Park also performed well individually, winning 23.5-2.5.

Four Person, 8-Inch Cup Tournament

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The team of Kevin Gribben, Mike Fellin, Mike Duda and Gentry Gallbreath won the 4-Person, 8-Inch Cup Tournament at Highland Park Golf Course on Aug. 19, shooting 19-under par. The team won via tiebreaker against Tony Dahl, Steve Bartelson, Chris Frenz and Jeff Skogen. A total of 23 teams competed.

Men's Amateur Tournament

Reach Sports Reporter Luke A. Garza at 641-421-0540 or follow him on Twitter @LukeAGarza

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Load comments