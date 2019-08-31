Harris-Lake Park 58, North Iowa 18

After beginning the season with a 34-30 win over West Bend-Mallard last Friday, the North Iowa football team was dealt a tough loss against Harris-Lake Park, as the Bison lost to the Wolves by 40 points. 

The Bison will play again next Friday, at Tripoli. 

