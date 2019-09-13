Offense
Passing Touchdowns
Jaylen DeVries, Clear Lake 8
Collin Muller, Osage 6
Tyler Manske, Algona 5
Will Bushbaum, Rockford 5
Jordan Meyer, Belmond-Klemme 3
Max Burt, Newman Catholic 3
Hunter Meinders, North Iowa 3
Rushing Touchdowns
Jack Sievert, Saint Ansgar 8
Jaace Weidermann, Belmond-Klemme 7
Wyatt Wegener, Algona 7
Tate Hagen, West Hancock 6
Brandon Varner, Northwood-Kensett 4
Touchdown Receptions
Kody Kearns, Clear Lake 4
Ian Collins, Charles City 3
Spencer Mooberry, Osage 3
Justice Jones, Rockford 3
Passing yards
Jaylen DeVries, Clear Lake 635
Collin Muller, Osage 487
Tyler Manske, Algona 419
Will Bushbaum, Rockford 305
Max Burt, Newman Catholic 276
Rushing Yards
Jack Sievert, Saint Ansgar 409
Tate Hagen, West Hancock 320
Ian Latham, West Fork 319
Wyatt Wegener, Algona 300
Josef Smith, West Hancock 291
Receiving Yards
Kody Kearns, Clear Lake 258
Wyatt Wegener, Algona 222
Nick Danielson, Clear Lake 197
Sammy Kratz, Newman Catholic 187
Spencer Mooberry, Osage 182
Defense
Tackles
Isaac Backer, North Butler 24
Judge Losee, Riceville 22.5
Kole Menne, Rockford 22.5
Tyler Murray, North Iowa 20.5
Gavin Reicks, Rockford 20.5
Sacks
Lawson Losee, Riceville 4
Gideon Rollene, Northwood-Kensett 3
Blake Skjeie, Forest City 2
Blake Storby, Lake Mills 2
Alec Fry, Newman Catholic 2
Chet Buss, North Butler 2
Kole Menne, Rockford 2
Carter Mauer, Riceville 2
Kyle Nichols, Northwood-Kensett 2
Interceptions
Caden Schrage, Northwood-Kensett 4
Trey Norby, Rockford 3
