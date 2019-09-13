Offense

Passing Touchdowns

Jaylen DeVries, Clear Lake                8

Collin Muller, Osage                         6

Tyler Manske, Algona                       5

Will Bushbaum, Rockford                  5

Jordan Meyer, Belmond-Klemme       3

Max Burt, Newman Catholic              3

Hunter Meinders, North Iowa            3

Rushing Touchdowns

Jack Sievert, Saint Ansgar                      8

Jaace Weidermann, Belmond-Klemme     7

Wyatt Wegener, Algona                         7

Tate Hagen, West Hancock                     6

Brandon Varner, Northwood-Kensett       4

Touchdown Receptions

Kody Kearns, Clear Lake             4

Ian Collins, Charles City              3

Spencer Mooberry, Osage           3

Justice Jones, Rockford               3

Passing yards

Jaylen DeVries, Clear Lake            635

Collin Muller, Osage                     487

Tyler Manske, Algona                   419

Will Bushbaum, Rockford              305

Max Burt, Newman Catholic          276

Rushing Yards

Jack Sievert, Saint Ansgar              409

Tate Hagen, West Hancock             320

Ian Latham, West Fork                   319

Wyatt Wegener, Algona                 300

Josef Smith, West Hancock            291

Receiving Yards

Kody Kearns, Clear Lake                 258

Wyatt Wegener, Algona                  222

Nick Danielson, Clear Lake              197

Sammy Kratz, Newman Catholic      187

Spencer Mooberry, Osage               182

Defense

Tackles

Isaac Backer, North Butler                  24

Judge Losee, Riceville                         22.5

Kole Menne, Rockford                         22.5

Tyler Murray, North Iowa                   20.5

Gavin Reicks, Rockford                      20.5

Sacks

Lawson Losee, Riceville                       4

Gideon Rollene, Northwood-Kensett     3

Blake Skjeie, Forest City                     2

Blake Storby, Lake Mills                      2

Alec Fry, Newman Catholic                 2 

Chet Buss, North Butler                     2

Kole Menne, Rockford                        2

Carter Mauer, Riceville                       2

Kyle Nichols, Northwood-Kensett         2

Interceptions

Caden Schrage, Northwood-Kensett         4

Trey Norby, Rockford                              3

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments