North Iowa football leaders
Offense

Passing Touchdowns

Will Bushbaum, Rockford            12

Kayden Ames, West Fork            12

Carson Toebe, Clear Lake            10

Max Burt, Newman Catholic         8

Rushing Touchdowns

Cole Kelly, West Hancock                     22

Brandon Varner, Northwood-Kensett    13

Joe Pringnitz, GHV                             11

Ryan Cole, St. Ansgar                        11

Justice Jones, Rockford                      11

Kael Julseth, Northwood-Kensett         10 

Carter Salz, St. Ansgar                      10

Receiving Touchdowns

Tyres Green, Clear Lake                   6

Landen Arends, Rockford                 6

Nash Holmgaard, Newman Catholic  5

Ren Heimer, West Fork                    5

Passing Yards

Carson Toebe, Clear Lake          1,014

Max Burt, Newman Catholic        836

Will Bushbaum, Rockford            818

Kayden Ames, West Fork            768

Rushing Yards

Cole Kelly, West Hancock            1,111

Ryan Cole, St. Ansgar                 943

Justice Jones, Rockford               801

Joe Pringnitz, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura  684

Receiving Yards

Tyres Green, Clear Lake              495

Kadin Abele, Lake Mills                400

Justice Jones, Rockford               315

Ren Heimer, West Fork                281

Defense

Tackles

Caleb Bacon, Lake Mills                          72

Tyler Mills, Northwood-Kensett               54

Charlie Ring, Riceville                            53

Brandon Vaner, Northwood-Kensett        51.5

Noah O'Malley, Osage                            49

Sacks

Logan Pfeiffer, Hampton-Dumont-CAL         6

Evan Sloan, Garner-Hayfield-Centura         5.5

Thomas Gansen, Clear Lake                       5

Tate Schmitt, Hampton-Dumont-CAL           5

Zack Pearce, Rockford                               5

Interceptions

Jordan Severs, Hampton-Dumont-CAL       6

Kevin Meyers, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura     3

Drew Britson, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura      3

James Jennings, Newman Catholic            3

Braden Walk, West Hancock                      3

Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

