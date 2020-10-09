North Iowa football leaders

Offense
Passing Touchdowns
Will Bushbaum, Rockford 12
Kayden Ames, West Fork 12
Carson Toebe, Clear Lake 10
Max Burt, Newman Catholic 8
Rushing Touchdowns
Cole Kelly, West Hancock 22
Brandon Varner, Northwood-Kensett 13
Joe Pringnitz, GHV 11
Ryan Cole, St. Ansgar 11
Justice Jones, Rockford 11
Kael Julseth, Northwood-Kensett 10
Carter Salz, St. Ansgar 10
Receiving Touchdowns
Tyres Green, Clear Lake 6
Landen Arends, Rockford 6
Nash Holmgaard, Newman Catholic 5
Ren Heimer, West Fork 5
Passing Yards
Carson Toebe, Clear Lake 1,014
Max Burt, Newman Catholic 836
Will Bushbaum, Rockford 818
Kayden Ames, West Fork 768
Rushing Yards
Cole Kelly, West Hancock 1,111
Ryan Cole, St. Ansgar 943
Justice Jones, Rockford 801
Joe Pringnitz, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 684
Receiving Yards
Tyres Green, Clear Lake 495
Kadin Abele, Lake Mills 400
Justice Jones, Rockford 315
Ren Heimer, West Fork 281
Defense
Tackles
Caleb Bacon, Lake Mills 72
Tyler Mills, Northwood-Kensett 54
Charlie Ring, Riceville 53
Brandon Vaner, Northwood-Kensett 51.5
Noah O'Malley, Osage 49
Sacks
Logan Pfeiffer, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 6
Evan Sloan, Garner-Hayfield-Centura 5.5
Thomas Gansen, Clear Lake 5
Tate Schmitt, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 5
Zack Pearce, Rockford 5
Interceptions
Jordan Severs, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 6
Kevin Meyers, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 3
Drew Britson, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 3
James Jennings, Newman Catholic 3
Braden Walk, West Hancock 3
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.
