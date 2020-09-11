North Iowa Football Leaders

Offense
Passing Touchdowns
Will Bushbaum, Rockford 6
Carson Toebe, Clear Lake 5
Max Burt, Newman Catholic 3
Rushing Touchdowns
Lawson Losee, Riceville 5
Ryan Cole, St. Ansgar 5
Connor Dalen, Mason City 4
Passing Yards
Carson Toebe, Clear Lake 384
Will Bushbaum, Rockford 377
Tyler Marino, Central Springs 315
Bennett Berger, Lake Mills 264
Rushing Yards
Ryan Cole, St. Ansgar 261
Cole Kelley, West Hancock 261
Lawson Losee, Riceville 257
Receiving Yards
Kadin Abele, Lake Mills 187
Tyres Green, Clear Lake 143
Zak Molstad, Central Springs 140
Justice Jones, Rockford 140
Defense
Tackles
Caleb Bacon, Lake Mills 30.5
Charlie Ring, Riceville 23
Noah O'Malley, Osage 21.5
Lawson Losee, Riceville 21.5
Ty Fisher, Clear Lake 19.5
Sacks
Ty Fisher, Clear Lake 4
Logan Pfeiffer, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 4
Tate Schmitt, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 4
Zack Pearce, Rockford 4
Interceptions
Jordan Severs, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 3
Marco Guerrero, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 2
Lawson Losee, Riceville 2
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!