 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
North Iowa Football Leaders
0 comments

North Iowa Football Leaders

Offense

Passing Touchdowns

Will Bushbaum, Rockford             6

Carson Toebe, Clear Lake            5

Max Burt, Newman Catholic         3

Rushing Touchdowns

Lawson Losee, Riceville                  5

Ryan Cole, St. Ansgar                    5

Connor Dalen, Mason City              4

Passing Yards

Carson Toebe, Clear Lake            384

Will Bushbaum, Rockford            377

Tyler Marino, Central Springs      315

Bennett Berger, Lake Mills           264

Rushing Yards

Ryan Cole, St. Ansgar                 261

Cole Kelley, West Hancock           261

Lawson Losee, Riceville               257

Receiving Yards

Kadin Abele, Lake Mills               187

Tyres Green, Clear Lake              143

Zak Molstad, Central Springs       140

Justice Jones, Rockford               140

Defense

Tackles

Caleb Bacon, Lake Mills                         30.5

Charlie Ring, Riceville                              23

Noah O'Malley, Osage                            21.5

Lawson Losee, Riceville                         21.5

Ty Fisher, Clear Lake                             19.5

Sacks

Ty Fisher, Clear Lake                                 4

Logan Pfeiffer, Hampton-Dumont-CAL        4

Tate Schmitt, Hampton-Dumont-CAL          4

Zack Pearce, Rockford                              4

Interceptions

Jordan Severs, Hampton-Dumont-CAL         3

Marco Guerrero, Hampton-Dumont-CAL       2

Lawson Losee, Riceville                              2

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News