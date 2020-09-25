 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
North Iowa Football Leaders
0 comments

North Iowa Football Leaders

Offense

Passing Touchdowns

Will Bushbaum, Rockford            10

Carson Toebe, Clear Lake             9

Kayden Ames, West Fork              7

Max Burt, Newman Catholic          6

Rushing Touchdowns

Cole Kelly, West Hancock                12

Reese Moore, Forest City                 8

Lawson Losee, Riceville                   8

Ryan Cole, St. Ansgar                     7

Carter Salz, St. Ansgar                   7

Receiving Touchdowns

Tyres Green, Clear Lake                   6

Landen Arends, Rockford                 5

Zak Molstad, Central Springs            4

Isaac Kuhn, Riceville                       4

Nash Holmgaard, Newman Catholic  4

Justice Jones, Rockford                   4

Ren Heimer, West Fork                    4

Passing Yards

Carson Toebe, Clear Lake            906

Will Bushbaum, Rockford           614

Tyler Marino, Central Springs      478

Kayden Ames, West Fork            466

Rushing Yards

Cole Kelly, West Hancock            747

Ryan Cole, St. Ansgar                 562

Justice Jones, Rockford               489

Reese Moore, Forest City             444

Receiving Yards

Tyres Green, Clear Lake              372

Justice Jones, Rockford               284

Kadin Abele, Lake Mills                223

Doug Taylor, Newman Catholic      214

Defense

Tackles

Caleb Bacon, Lake Mills                          59

Andrew Snyder, Forest City                    36.5

Tyler Mills, Northwood-Kensett               36

Noah O'Malley, Osage                            35.5

Sacks

Logan Pfeiffer, Hampton-Dumont-CAL         6

Tate Schmitt, Hampton-Dumont-CAL           5

Zack Pearce, Rockford                               5

Ty Fisher, Clear Lake                                 4

Interceptions

Jordan Severs, Hampton-Dumont-CAL       3

Tyler Marino, Central Springs                    2

Kevin Meyers, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura     2

Marco Guerrerro, Hampton-Dumont-CAL   2

Lawson Losee, Riceville                           2

Braden Walk, West Hancock                    2

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Possible source of Mason City booms arrested
Latest News

Possible source of Mason City booms arrested

  • Updated

"Hopefully residents of Mason City will get a good night sleep now," Mason City Police Captain Mike McKelvey said after a Mason City resident was arrested on three counts of unauthorized possession of "an offensive weapon."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News