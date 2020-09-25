North Iowa Football Leaders

Offense
Passing Touchdowns
Will Bushbaum, Rockford 10
Carson Toebe, Clear Lake 9
Kayden Ames, West Fork 7
Max Burt, Newman Catholic 6
Rushing Touchdowns
Cole Kelly, West Hancock 12
Reese Moore, Forest City 8
Lawson Losee, Riceville 8
Ryan Cole, St. Ansgar 7
Carter Salz, St. Ansgar 7
Receiving Touchdowns
Tyres Green, Clear Lake 6
Landen Arends, Rockford 5
Zak Molstad, Central Springs 4
Isaac Kuhn, Riceville 4
Nash Holmgaard, Newman Catholic 4
Justice Jones, Rockford 4
Ren Heimer, West Fork 4
Passing Yards
Carson Toebe, Clear Lake 906
Will Bushbaum, Rockford 614
Tyler Marino, Central Springs 478
Kayden Ames, West Fork 466
Rushing Yards
Cole Kelly, West Hancock 747
Ryan Cole, St. Ansgar 562
Justice Jones, Rockford 489
Reese Moore, Forest City 444
Receiving Yards
Tyres Green, Clear Lake 372
Justice Jones, Rockford 284
Kadin Abele, Lake Mills 223
Doug Taylor, Newman Catholic 214
Defense
Tackles
Caleb Bacon, Lake Mills 59
Andrew Snyder, Forest City 36.5
Tyler Mills, Northwood-Kensett 36
Noah O'Malley, Osage 35.5
Sacks
Logan Pfeiffer, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 6
Tate Schmitt, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 5
Zack Pearce, Rockford 5
Ty Fisher, Clear Lake 4
Interceptions
Jordan Severs, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 3
Tyler Marino, Central Springs 2
Kevin Meyers, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 2
Marco Guerrerro, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 2
Lawson Losee, Riceville 2
Braden Walk, West Hancock 2
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!