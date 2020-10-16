North Iowa football leaders

Offense
Passing Touchdowns
Will Bushbaum, Rockford 13
Kayden Ames, West Fork 12
Carson Toebe, Clear Lake 12
Max Burt, Newman Catholic 11
Rushing Touchdowns
Cole Kelly, West Hancock 24
Brandon Varner, Northwood-Kensett 15
Ryan Cole, St. Ansgar 13
Kael Julseth, Northwood-Kensett 12
Reese Moore, Forest City 11
Joe Pringnitz, GHV 11
Justice Jones, Rockford 11
Receiving Touchdowns
Ren Heimer, West Fork 8
Tyres Green, Clear Lake 6
Landen Arends, Rockford 6
Nash Holmgaard, Newman Catholic 6
Passing Yards
Carson Toebe, Clear Lake 1,181
Kayden Ames, West Fork 1091
Max Burt, Newman Catholic 1055
Colin Muller, Osage 1015
Rushing Yards
Cole Kelly, West Hancock 1,205
Ryan Cole, St. Ansgar 1,170
Justice Jones, Rockford 801
Joe Pringnitz, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 733
Receiving Yards
Tyres Green, Clear Lake 509
Kadin Abele, Lake Mills 406
James Jennings, Newman Catholic 356
Ben Miller, Osage 354
Carter Thomas, Mason City 341
Defense
Tackles
Caleb Bacon, Lake Mills 85.5
Charlie Ring, Riceville 64
Tyler Mills, Northwood-Kensett 58
Brandon Varner, Northwood-Kensett 57
Josiah Chibambo, West Fork 57
Sacks
Thomas Gansen, Clear Lake 7
Evan Sloan, Garner-Hayfield-Centura 6.5
Logan Pfeiffer, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 6
Tate Schmitt, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 5
Zack Pearce, Rockford 5
Ty Fisher, Clear Lake 5
Interceptions
Jordan Severs, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 7
Kevin Meyers, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 3
Drew Britson, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 3
James Jennings, Newman Catholic 3
Braden Walk, West Hancock 3
Logan Pfeffer, Hampton-Dumont 3
Ryan Cole, St. Ansgar 3
Kayden Ames, West Fork 3
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.
