 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
North Iowa football leaders
0 comments

North Iowa football leaders

Offense

Passing Touchdowns

Will Bushbaum, Rockford            13

Kayden Ames, West Fork            12

Carson Toebe, Clear Lake            12

Max Burt, Newman Catholic         11

Rushing Touchdowns

Cole Kelly, West Hancock                     24

Brandon Varner, Northwood-Kensett    15

Ryan Cole, St. Ansgar                        13

Kael Julseth, Northwood-Kensett         12

Reese Moore, Forest City                    11

Joe Pringnitz, GHV                             11

Justice Jones, Rockford                      11

Receiving Touchdowns

Ren Heimer, West Fork                    8

Tyres Green, Clear Lake                   6

Landen Arends, Rockford                 6

Nash Holmgaard, Newman Catholic  6

Passing Yards

Carson Toebe, Clear Lake          1,181

Kayden Ames, West Fork           1091

Max Burt, Newman Catholic        1055

Colin Muller, Osage                     1015

Rushing Yards

Cole Kelly, West Hancock            1,205

Ryan Cole, St. Ansgar                1,170

Justice Jones, Rockford               801

Joe Pringnitz, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura  733

Receiving Yards

Tyres Green, Clear Lake              509

Kadin Abele, Lake Mills                406

James Jennings, Newman Catholic  356

Ben Miller, Osage                          354

Carter Thomas, Mason City            341

Defense

Tackles

Caleb Bacon, Lake Mills                          85.5

Charlie Ring, Riceville                            64

Tyler Mills, Northwood-Kensett               58

Brandon Varner, Northwood-Kensett        57

Josiah Chibambo, West Fork                   57

Sacks

Thomas Gansen, Clear Lake                      7

Evan Sloan, Garner-Hayfield-Centura        6.5

Logan Pfeiffer, Hampton-Dumont-CAL         6

Tate Schmitt, Hampton-Dumont-CAL           5

Zack Pearce, Rockford                               5

Ty Fisher, Clear Lake                                 5

Interceptions

Jordan Severs, Hampton-Dumont-CAL       7

Kevin Meyers, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura     3

Drew Britson, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura      3

James Jennings, Newman Catholic            3

Braden Walk, West Hancock                      3

Logan Pfeffer, Hampton-Dumont               3

Ryan Cole, St. Ansgar                              3

Kayden Ames, West Fork                         3

Braden Walk, West Hancock                     3

Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News